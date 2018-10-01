Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank wedding to be televised - get all the details Find out when and where you can watch the royal couple tie the knot

Royal fans will be delighted to hear that they will be able to celebrate the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in their comfort of their homes, as it has been announced that the couple's much-anticipated Autumn wedding will be televised on ITV. The nuptials, which will take place in St. George's Chapel, Windsor on 12 October, will be broadcast on This Morning from 9.25am for an one-off, three-hour special episode, which will be presented by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

Eugenie and Jack will tie the knot in October

It was previously reported that the BBC passed on the chance to air the royal wedding, leaving royal fans concerned that they would not be able to watch the ninth-in-line to the throne, and the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, tie the knot. The wedding is due to take place in the same chapel where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married in May earlier this year, and A-listers including George and Amal Clooney and Robbie Williams are thought to be in attendance, with the Angels singer's eldest daughter, Theodora, as a bridesmaid.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Eugenie and Jack's wedding

Loading the player...

Speculation on the wedding details has already begun, are fans are particularly keen to find out more information about the bride's dress. According to Ladbrokes, it's very likely that Eugenie will be wearing a dress by one of her favourite designers Erdem, with odds of 7/2. Eugenie has already revealed that she has chosen a British-based designer, and speaking on the One Show following her engagement, the royal gave a hint about what sort of dress she'd like to wear. When asked if she would prefer a meringue or straight gown, she replied: "Maybe a mix of both. Can you do that? Is there such a thing? No meringue shoulders - that's a little bit out of fashion - maybe it's in fashion now? We'll see what happens."

MORE: Prince George's classmate is set to have a very important role at Princess Eugenie's wedding