Vogue Williams reveals how she spent first birthday as a mum- and it might surprise you! Her celebrations were totally relatable

Vogue Williams has celebrated her first birthday as a mum, just a month after giving birth to her son Theodore. Like all new mums, Vogue - who turned 33 on Wednesday - opted for a quiet and relaxing celebration. The new mum shared a photo of her husband Spencer Matthews, 29, who had their son Teddy strapped safely and snuggly to him while they went out for a day of shopping and good food. Vogue captioned the photo: "I used to love big parties and massive nights out for my birthday. My most perfect birthday yet was spent with these two eating, shopping and watching movies (Theodore was mainly eating and sleeping!) I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my day…"

Spencer Matthews with baby Theodore

She later posted another relatable photo of herself in gym gear, saying: "I have to say I miss my training! I’ve been able to do little bits but my body definitely needs more time before I go back to anything difficult. I’m still wearing gym gear most days though, it’s like pyjamas that are acceptable to wear out." Vogue was probably speaking for a lot of women, confessing to wearing gym clothes solely for comfort throughout the day - without even going to the gym!

Vogue Williams on her birthday!

Talking exclusively to HELLO! About Theo's birth in September, Vogue explained: "There were a few little hiccups, but it was perfect." She revealed she was on the verge of having an emergency C-section with Spencer at her side, gowned and scrubbed up, before finally giving birth naturally with Spencer cutting the cord. He said: "Obviously Vogue did all of the hard work and I have nothing but love and respect for how she dealt with it all in the most admirable way. I could not be more proud of her." It looks like the pair are taking to parenthood so beautifully and naturally. Happy Birthday, Vogue!

