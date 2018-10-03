Holly and Phil speechless after shocking This Morning blooper Alison Hammond had viewers in stitches

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left speechless when Alison Hammond pushed a This Morning assistant into the Albert Docks in Liverpool on live TV! The ordeal started with Alison presenting from the same floating weather map that Fred Talbot used to use in the early years of This Morning, since the show started 30 years ago. But, as Alison made the excited leap from Scotland to Northern Ireland, she accidentally knocked one of her assistants - a man dressed in a sailor outfit - into the water. Watching in horror from the London studio, Holly and Phillip were stunned before bursting into fits of laughter as Alison profusely apologised and fished the man-overboard out of the docks, before hugging him while shouting: "Well it is going to be very wet in Northern Ireland, as you can see".

Alison rescues the sailor!

Before the hilarious - albeit slightly scary - event happened, Alison already had viewers in stitches with her weather report. "There's a place in Scotland called Backside," she reported, "If you live in Backside it's going to be a little bit cold and a little bit wet." She then attempted the leap after saying: "Let's go over to Northern Ireland because there's a place called Ballybogy, which I can't believe. It's going to be patchy rain over there - get ready for me, guys." Thankfully, the anonymous sailor was unhurt and he seemed to laugh off the mishap, which is definitely one of the best This Morning bloopers in recent times.

WATCH: All the confirmed Dancing On Ice contestants

Loading the player...

READ: Meghan perfects the one thing that says the most about her

Holly Willoughby shocked fans again on Wednesday's episode, when she revealed that Simon Cowell told her that taking a job presenting This Morning would be a "big mistake". The presenter, who has hosted the hugely popular breakfast show with Phillip Schofield since 2009, explained: "I remember I was doing Xtra Factor and it got to the point where we had to let Simon Cowell know that I was coming to do This Morning, and he said, 'I think that would be a really big mistake.' He got that wrong!"

READ: Emma Bunton breaks down in tears live on the radio