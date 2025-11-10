Vogue Williams gives tour of sister-in-law Pippa Middleton's 10,000-acre private family estate

Vogue Williams has given fans an insider look at her famous sister-in-law’s 10,000-acre private family estate. Vogue, 40, is married to Spencer Matthews, who is the brother of James Matthews - husband to none other than Pippa Middleton. In a short video posted to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Vogue gave her more than 1.1 million followers a tour of the family’s sprawling Glen Affric Estate in Scotland.

The media personality filmed a morning wildlife encounter while out walking around the estate. Vogue caught the moment she came across a stag in the forest, which stood just metres away. "Mornings with Steve," a person behind the camera who sounded like Vogue said in the video, revealing the animal in fact had a name. The stag then wandered off into the trees to a chorus of "bye, Steve". The camera then panned to show off more of the lush scenery in the background - including trees towering high above and the Loch down below in the distance.

© Getty Images Vogue Williams is the sister-in-law of Pippa Middleton

The Glen Affric Estate is a staggering 10,000 acres in the Scottish Highland region. It was bought in 2008 and is owned by Vogue and Pippa’s father-in-law, David Matthews. Since purchasing the property, David has held the title of Laird of Glen Affric. The estate is set to be inherited by David’s son James after his death, which would make the hedge fund manager the Laird Glen Affric and his wife Pippa the Lady Glen Affric. Pippa’s brother James is even a host at the Glen Affric lodge.

On the estate is the Affric Lodge, where Vogue married her husband Spencer in June 2018. The main lodge houses eight bedrooms, reading rooms, a whisky room and more. The Scottish estate has an official Instagram page which includes pictures and videos of the lodge interior and surrounding landscape.

© Getty Images View of Glen Affric in Scotland

Pippa and her husband currently reside in a 32-room Georgian property on a £15million Berkshire estate. The couple moved into the 150-acre estate in 2022. Pippa and James have been married since 2017 and share three children together: son Arthur, seven, and daughters Grace, four, and Rose, three.