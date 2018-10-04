Strictly's Kevin Clifton delights fans with rare family photo The family resemblance is uncanny!

Kevin Clifton has given fans a glimpse into the future by showing how he could look in a few years' time. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer shared an amusing comparison between himself as a minion and his dad Keith - and the resemblance is uncanny!

The dancer, who will be performing as one of the animated characters with Stacey Dooley during the show's movie week, wrote: "So basically I'm just gonna look exactly like my dad soon..." And followers couldn't help but agree, with even his dad taking to the comments to write: "Sorry, but yes!" Kevin's close friend and former dance partner Susan Calman added: "Ha ha ha ha I told you!!"

Kevin Clifton showed his uncanny resemblance to his dad

Kevin is incredibly close with his family, and also developed his talent for dancing from his parents - Keith and Judy - who are four times British Latin American champions. So too did his sister Joanne Clifton, who has worked alongside him as a Strictly professional dancer, and is helping him to bring their parents' popular dance academy online so their students can learn to dance from all over the world.

The 35-year-old shared the exciting news in an Instagram video in September, saying: "I know a lot of you are itching to hear what's going on… you're always asking us, where can we have lessons with you? So my mum and dad had this idea to bring Clifton Dance Academy online."

Kevin and his sister Joanne are launching an online dance academy

The Cliftons' dance school is based in Grimsby, where Kevin and Joanne grew up. On the academy's Instagram page, they wrote: "Here we are!!! Cliftons Dance Academy goes online. Learn to dance with Kevin & Joanne in the comfort of your own home. If you can't get to a class or don't live close by this is perfect for you! More details will be coming soon."

