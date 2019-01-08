How Strictly's Kevin Clifton got in shape post-divorce and stayed that way He spoke out to a fan on Twitter…

If you're looking to get in shape following the Christmas festivities and actually stay that way, take a leaf out of Kevin Clifton's book. In 2018, following his split from wife Karen Clifton, he opened up about what major change he made in his life and how it's made him look and feel better. Responding to a follower who asked: "My mum was wondering, have you lost weight since last year? 'Cos she says you're looking very trim," he wrote, "Bless her. I actually quit alcohol. Haven’t had a drink in 5 months. Could be that." Other Strictly fans were quick to respond to Kevin's post with plenty of compliments.

Fans have noticed Kevin looked extra trim during the latest series of Strictly

"Awww well done you. I bet you feel better for it! Mind you, you always look great and very fit!" one wrote, while another said: "Outstanding work. I'm not quite ready to ditch it altogether but 100% on board with all the reasons for doing so (chiefly mental health)." One follower also sweetly admitted: "Well done Kevin! Wish I had your willpower but I enjoy a glass of wine watching Strictly."

Kevin and Karen announced their split in March 2018, but continued to dance together on Strictly and during their joint tour. This year he appeared with celebrity partner Stacey Dooley and actually went on to win the coveted trophy. However, he recently expressed his sadness at not being able to join Stacey on the Strictly tour due to his commitment to the musical Rock of Ages. The arena shows kick off on January 18 in Birmingham.