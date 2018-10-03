Kevin Clifton just revealed his sweet nickname for Strictly co-star Anton Du Beke The professional dancers have a strong bond

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers are known to have close relationships within the group, and Kevin Clifton has revealed he has a very sweet nickname for his co-star Anton Du Beke! When asked on Twitter by BBC Radio Berkshire's Andrew Peach how he would describe Anton in one word, he said: "Legend... also, I always call him Sir Anton. Isn't it about time he was knighted??" Other Strictly stars also joined in, with Oti Mabuse choosing "marvelous", head judge Shirley Ballas sweetly opting for "sincere" and Claudia Winkleman adding, "He's a magnificent human".

Anton and Kevin with the other male professional dancers

Since Anton was voted out of the dance show with partner Susannah Constantine on Sunday, he's been promoting some of his other projects, including debut novel One Enchanted Evening and his upcoming dance tour with Erin Boag. He sweetly retweeted Shirley's message, simply posting a kissing-face emoji in response.

Loading the player...

Other fans were quick to post their own one-word descriptions of the Strictly veteran, too, with one choosing "Bonkers" alongside a crying-with-laughter face, and another sweetly writing, "Gentleman". Aw!

Anton and Susannah were sadly voted out of Strictly on Saturday

After rumours circulated that Anton was quitting the BBC show following his exit with Susannah, the star confirmed on Monday that he would not be leaving. He tweeted: "My loves, some people are reporting I'm quitting the show. Absolute rubbish! I'm NEVER quitting. Whether they want me or not, I'm never going! Love you all and love @bbcstrictly! #BBCstrictly."

Following a dance-off against Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova, Anton and Susannah were voted out of the show by all four judges. The professional dancer said at the time: "It's just all too brief, I have had the most fabulous time with Susannah, she is going to be a great loss to the show. Sadly someone's got to go but I wish it wasn't you because you're wonderful to be with. I'm going to miss spending time with you in the studio, we've had a great time, we've had enormous amounts of fun and you're wonderful and thank you very much indeed."