Stacey Dooley will not receive MBE at Buckingham Palace today for this reason The Strictly Come Dancing star was due to receive the accolade for her contribution to journalism

Stacey Dooley was set to receive her MBE from the Queen for her services to journalism on Thursday, but was forced to rearrange due to prior arrangements. The Strictly Come Dancing star is currently touring the country in-between her busy Strictly schedule to promote her book, On The Front Line with the Women Who Fight Back. Those receiving their awards at Buckingham Palace include journalist Kate Adie, 73, who will be awarded a CBE for her services to media, as well as original University Challenge presenter Bamber Gasgoigne, 83, who will recieve an OBE for his services to the arts. Heroes of the London Bridge terror attack will also be recognised for their bravery, including Constable Leon McLeod of the British Transport Police, who received the Queen's Gallantry Medal.

Stacey was forced to rearrange her meeting with the Queen

In a feature for BBC in June, Stacey opened up about her MBE and said that she owed her recognition to her mum Di. She said: "My mum, Di, is my absolute hero. She’s the most remarkable woman in my life. It was just me and her for a long time growing up." Stacey continued: "She’s always worked incredibly hard. She used to work in pubs, clean houses, or do whatever she could to put food on the table.The thing I’ve taken most from her is her work ethic. She’s always worked really hard, and now I try to do the same. If I’m ever lucky enough to have children, I want them to look at me and think, 'Standard, mum goes to work.'"

MORE: Who is Stacey Dooley's boyfriend?

Modest Stacey also said that the MBE was "totally unexpected", despite spending the last decade making powerful documentaries covering everything from Isis to child labour. She is one of the UK's most popular documentary filmmakers, having shot to fame at the age of 21 when she appeared on TV documentary Blood, Sweat and T-shirts where she travelled to India to live and work alongside people working in the Indian fashion industry making clothes for the high street in the UK.

Stacey is practicing her Strictly dance moves in-between her busy schedule

READ: Strictly's Kevin Clifton surprises with 'feisty' tweet

As a result of her enthusiasm and popularity, Stacey landed her own series, Stacey Dooley Investigates, which aired on BBC Three until 2009, which looked into hard-hitting topics including sex trafficking and child labour. Other programmes have included Tourism and the Truth: Stacey Dooley Investigates, as well as Show Me What You're Made Of for CBBC, and a two-part series, Brainwashing Stacey Dooley, in 2017.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.