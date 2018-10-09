Will Stacey Dooley miss Buckingham Palace invite for Strictly rehearsals with Kevin Clifton? The journalist is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing

Stacey Dooley is set to be honoured by the Queen at Buckingham Palace this week. However due to her work commitments and Strictly Come Dancing training, the journalist could very well miss getting her MBE on Thursday. Appearing on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two with dance partner Kevin Clifton, the 31-year-old revealed: "So I was looking at the diary last week and I'm on tour this week, so we are in a different city every day." She added: "We are practicing in the day and then on a Thursday, I was meant to get my MBE at the palace. But I think I'm training in the morning and I've got the foxtrot. So I need to sort that out."

Stacey Dooley is set to be honoured at Buckingham Palace this week

The British presenter has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's annual Birthday Honours Lists for her outstanding contributions to broadcasting over the past 10 years. She is one of the UK's most popular documentary filmmakers, having shot to fame at the age of 21 when she appeared on TV documentary Blood, Sweat and T-shirts where she travelled to India to live and work alongside people working in the Indian fashion industry making clothes for the high street in the UK.

MORE: Who is Stacey Dooley's boyfriend Sam?

Loading the player...

As a result of her enthusiasm and popularity, Stacey landed her own series, Stacey Dooley Investigates, which aired on BBC Three until 2009, which looked into hard-hitting topics including sex trafficking and child labour. Other programmes have included Tourism and the Truth: Stacey Dooley Investigates, as well as Show Me What You're Made Of for CBBC, and a two-part series, Brainwashing Stacey Dooley, in 2017.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.