Arlene Phillips shocks Strictly fans with comments on Neil and Katya Jones' relationship She gave quite an insight into their marriage

Former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips has surprised fans by suggesting that Katya Jones and her husband Neil have an 'open relationship'. Speaking on Wednesday morning's Lorraine, the professional dancer said that Strictly bosses are right to let Katya and dance partner Seann Walsh continue dancing in light of their now-infamous kiss scandal. Arlene told the presenter: "We all love Neil and Katya, there's a togetherness - and, in truth, who knows what their relationship is? I know many people who have open relationships. We don't know that, and we know nothing about Seann's relationship with the girlfriend."

Katya Jones and Seann Walsh perform on Strictly

Asked if she thinks Katya and Seann should still be allowed to take part in the show, Arlene said: "They should absolutely be allowed to dance, they are consenting adults… I'm not condoning what they did at all, but it's a dancing competition and unless they have signed some kind of disclosure - or a behaviour contract - they are not about to be stopped from dancing. That's what they're hired to do: dance." She then went on to explain that people on Strictly are like 'putty in someone else's hands' if they enter the show while in a failing relationship.

Elsewhere, current Strictly judge Shirley Ballas kept very quiet about the kiss scandal during an interview on This Morning. On Twitter, viewers were quick to comment on how Shirley avoided talking about her Strictly co-stars on live TV, despite Holly and Phil's best efforts. "Shirley is completely smashing this interview, completely agree with everything she’s saying. It's none of our business. It's a dance competition." Another said: "Shirley Ballas doesn't want to talk about Seann Walsh and Katya Jones. Move on." On Tuesday, the BBC announced that the pair will be dancing a very upbeat Charleston to Lunchmoney Lewis' Bills. A show representative told HELLO! on Monday: "No-one will be changing partners and it's very much business as usual for all three."

