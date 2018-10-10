Strictly's Kevin Clifton surprises with 'feisty' tweets in defence of partner Stacey Dooley He responded to some criticism…

Kevin Clifton has surprised some of his fans by sending some defiant tweets in response to some criticism to his jive routine with Stacey Dooley on Saturday night – after fan podcast Keep Dancing suggested that the dance was more about "outrageous theming" in a series of tweets. After the account wrote: "No lessons learned. I think Stacey's a good enough dancer to not need outrageous theming," Kevin responded: "You don’t understand. It has zero to do with 'needing' to do it. It’s a performance. It was also packed with jive content so there was no hiding. Props, costumes etc. are to do with character and narrative, nothing to do with ability."

Kevin defended his Minions-themed jive routine

Another tweet from the podcast read: "I won't prejudge, don't worry. There's a place for dances that are breathtaking and beautiful as well as ones for dressing up and being silly. I like to see the full spectrum." The professional dancer replied: "It was a costume. The content, technique and ability shown from a non dancer in this dance was unreal but you will dismiss this as dressing up being silly. The positive response to this performance is one of the biggest I have experienced & all 4 judges agreed."

MORE: Strictly's Seann Walsh and Katya Jones WILL dance on Saturday to THIS song

Loading the player...

The discussion was kept friendly, of course, with Kevin later asking if he could be involved in a future episode to chat further. "Twitter convos are difficult. The only silliness was the fact we were minions. The rest was badass jive, I purposely didn't go down the comedy route. We should do a whole discussion on the podcast if you fancy 'cos this is interesting?" he said with a smiley face.

MORE: Will Stacey Dooley miss Buckingham Palace invite for Strictly rehearsals with Kevin Clifton?

Plenty of Strictly fans were enjoying the discussion, too, with one writing, "I'm loving feisty Kevin," and another adding: "In all my years of watching Strictly, there are few dances that I have seen bring so much joy to so many, of all ages - from toddlers up to Grannies (yes, me !) You & Stacey pulled off a routine that will go down as a favourite for many!"