Did Strictly's Ian Waite just show his real feelings towards Seann Walsh and Katya Jones? The dancer presented 'Waite's Warm-up' on Wednesday as usual

Strictly Come Dancing's spin-off show It Takes Two aired an interview with Seann Walsh and his professional partner Katya Jones on Wednesday night, during which the pair apologised again for the photographs that had emerged of them drunkenly kissing after a night out. And while the interview was notably subdued compared to the usual sparkle of Zoe Ball's show, it was back to business as usual afterwards, with former professional Ian Waite presenting his regular segment Waite's Warm-up – though there was another noticeable change there, too.

Ian's popular 'Waite's Warm-up' segment (Image: Instagram @ianjwaite)

While going through each of the contestants' training footage and giving his critiques, Ian didn't discuss Seann and Katya's rehearsals ahead of their Charleston routine on Saturday night. It does however seem that the It Takes Two producers chose not to show any of the pair's preparation for Saturday, instead focusing on the recent incident. During their interview with Zoe, there was only a brief mention of their upcoming performance, with Katya saying they were working hard and focusing on continuing in the competition.

Loading the player...

Ian took to Twitter following the show, too, and replied to some messages from his fans. On follower wrote: "God... #ItTakesTwo tonight... Could not wait for the mood to lighten! Thank God for @ianwaite and his wand!!! Well done to @ZoeTheBall total professional!! #awkward #aretheyreallysorry #Strictly," to which Ian responded, "Thank you so much," with a kissing emoji.

Thank you so much 😘 https://t.co/5Q8PdkTiYW — Ian Waite (@ianwaite) October 11, 2018

He also retweeted another fan, who referred to funny moment between Ian and Zoe when they demonstrated a Samba move: "Well that was a rollercoaster of an ITT today - congrats go to @ZoeTheBall for the professional way she handled THAT interview - but I always love @ianwaite and those [samba] rolls - although my fave is a sausage roll!"

Responses have been mixed to Seann and Katya's interview, with some suggesting the pair have been insincere in their comments. Others have called for a stop to the discussions around the incident, calling for the show's viewers to focus on the dancing instead of the duo's personal business. Strictly will return on Saturday night at 6.40pm.