Ant and Dec continue war of words with this TV personality

Ant and Dec have once again found themselves embroiled in a cheeky Twitter exchange with comedian David Walliams. The presenting duo, who worked with David on Britain’s Got Talent, were mocked by the talent show judge after paying homage to their hometown of Newcastle in a social media post.

New dad Dec took to Twitter to celebrate the city’s famous Tyne Bridge, sharing a photo of the landmark with the caption: “Happy 90th birthday to the iconic Tyne Bridge! The sight you know you’re home. D #happybirthdayTyneBridge.” His comments prompted David to reply: “I am pretty sure you both live in Chiswick @antanddec.” The jibe proved amusing to fans, including Jason Manford, who replied with a crying laughing emoji.

Both Ant and Dec hail from Newcastle, and met while filming the CBBC series Byker Grove, that was filmed in their hometown. However, they have long lived in London and live close to each other in the upmarket area of Chiswick, and each have an estimated net worth of around £62million.

It’s not the first time David has poked fun at the presenting duo in recent days; earlier this week he posted a funny throwback photo of the Saturday Night Takeaway presenters from 1996, which showed them both with quirky hairstyles. Ant sported spikey hair, while Dec had a sweeping side fringe. "Style has always been very important to @antanddec," he wrote.

Ant and Dec then responded to the Britain's Got Talent judge, sharing a photo of him presenting The Nightly Show. They said: "Hilarious David. You should be on TV every night doing stuff like that.. oh hang on.."

Ant and Dec work closely with David, with the trio having appeared on Britain's Got Talent together for a number of years, alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon. Dec hosted the show alone in 2018, while Ant stays out of the spotlight following his drink-driving arrest earlier in the year. In November, Dec will be flying out to Australia without his normal co-presenter for the new series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, where he will be joined instead by This Morning host Holly Willoughby.

