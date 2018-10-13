Kevin Clifton's parents to make appearance on Strictly Come Dancing for this special reason Happy birthday to Kevin!

Huge happy birthday to Kevin Clifton! The Strictly Come Dancing star is celebrating his 36th birthday - and has revealed that his parents will be on the sidelines cheering him and his partner Stacey Dooley during Saturday night's live show. Stars of the dance show, including fellow professional dancer Neil Jones, have taken to social media to wish Kevin a happy birthday. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @keviclifton I can't believe we've know each other for over 20 years," Neil wrote on social media. "Welcome to the CLUB 36 it's an elite club but you will love it. #club36 #strictly."

Kevin Clifton is celebrating his 36th birthday

Kevin took to his Twitter page the night before to reveal his excitement: "Going to sleep now. When I wake up I'll be 36. Doing a foxtrot on @bbcstrictly with @StaceyDooley on my birthday with my parents in the audience #lifeisgood." His ex-wife Karen Clifton also posted a sweet message, sharing a picture of the birthday boy with a minion cake, she wrote: "Happy Birthday Kevin the minion." The post comes shortly after Kevin surprised some of his fans by sending some defiant tweets in response to some criticism to his jive routine with last week - after fan podcast Keep Dancing suggested that the dance was more about "outrageous theming" in a series of tweets.

After the account wrote: "No lessons learned. I think Stacey's a good enough dancer to not need outrageous theming," Kevin responded: "You don't understand. It has zero to do with 'needing' to do it. It’s a performance. It was also packed with jive content so there was no hiding. Props, costumes etc. are to do with character and narrative, nothing to do with ability." This week, the pair will be dancing the Foxtrot to Hi Ho Silver Lining by Jeff Beck.

