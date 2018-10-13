Katya Jones' husband Neil shares sweet photo ahead of controversial Strictly appearance It's been a tough week for everyone involved...

Hours ahead of the first Strictly Come Dancing show following the previous week's kissing scandal, Katya Jones' husband Neil Jones shared a personal photo with fans. The Strictly dancer uploaded a picture of himself with fellow professional, Kevin Clifton, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Saturday. Neil captioned the sweet snap: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @keviclifton I can’t believe we’ve know each other for over 20 years. Welcome to the CLUB 36 it’s an elite club but you will love it." Kevin then commented: "Cheers bro," before sharing it on his own profile. Awww - what a lovely friendship!

Neil's wife, Katya Jones, is currently at the centre of a Strictly storm, after sharing a scandalous kiss with celebrity dance partner and comedian Seann Walsh. All three stars are continuing to take part in the BBC One hit show, despite calls from some celebrities and fans for Katya and Seann to leave after both cheating on their partners with the drunken kiss. Seann and Katya apologised on Wednesday evening's It Takes Two, with Katya confirming that her relationship with Neil is fine, telling Zoe Ball: "Obviously I apologise, and I can't apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved. But, the main thing - me and Neil are absolutely fine and that's what matters to me the most right now and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally I can."

Speaking on this week's The Jonathan Ross Show, controversial Strictly judge Craig Revel-Horwood gave his view on whether it was right to keep the pair in the show. He explained: "My take was keep them in the show, make them do the Dance of Shame, if you like. I’m just saying it’s really important that if this does happen to you, you face up to it and you either, as they’ve done, apologise which is absolutely fine but get on with the job and show people what you’re made of and show people, 'Ok, this is what I did, I’ve been employed to do this job, I’m going to go on, do the job, get on with it and do it well and do it professionally.'"

