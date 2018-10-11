Strictly's Anton du Beke weighs in on Seann Walsh and Katya Jones' kiss The professional dancer said he has 'no sympathy' for the pair

Anton du Beke is the latest Strictly Come Dancing star to give his opinion on the kiss between Seann Walsh and Katya Jones, admitting he has "no sympathy" for the pair. The professional dancer, who left the show in week one with Susannah Constantine, opened up about the incident during an appearance on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 on Thursday.

The 52-year-old admitted he was "disappointed on so many levels" by the incident, which has since ended Seann’s relationship with his girlfriend of five years, Rebecca Humphreys. Asked whether he had sympathy for the pair, Anton said: "Not really. I’ll tell you one thing, I’m a bit disappointed."

Anton du Beke admitted he was disappointed in Seann Walsh and Katya Jones

Anton didn’t want to be drawn into the situation too much, but did say that people have to take responsibility for their own actions. "I don't know how they're going to resolve it in their relationships but it's their business and they must do that," he said. "I am disappointed on many levels... listen, don't drink - if that's what happens? Stop."

The dancer’s comments come a day after Seann and Katya made a joint appearance on Strictly’s It Takes Two show, during which she confirmed her relationship with husband Neil is “absolutely fine” following the incident. Speaking to Zoe Ball, the professional dancer said: "Obviously I apologise, and I can't apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved. But, the main thing - me and Neil are absolutely fine and that's what matters to me the most right now and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally I can."

The pair will perform together again on Saturday

Seann said: "I'm sorry for the hurt that I've caused. We were getting on well, we were having fun - we had a couple of drinks and made a huge mistake, and I regret it deeply." He added that he’s "not the man he's being portrayed as being".

A lot of stars associated with the BBC One show have shared their opinions this week, following the kiss. Arlene Phillips shocked fans by suggesting that Katya and Neil have an open relationship, while Shirley Ballas refused to comment, and Debbie McGee said the pair should not have publicly apologised. One thing that everyone can agree on, is that Katya and Seann will still be dancing in the competition on Saturday night.

