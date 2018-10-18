Holly Willoughby receives flowers by Princess Eugenie's wedding florist for this special reason The This Morning host got flowers fit for a princess!

Holly Willoughby has made no secret of the fact she's a huge fan of the royal family, and just like the rest of the nation the TV star enjoyed watching Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tie the knot last Friday. So it was fitting that Holly was given a beautiful bouquet of flowers fit for a princess on her final day of This Morning on Thursday. Ahead of her stint on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, the production team at the ITV daytime show presented Holly with a bouquet from Eugenie's wedding florist, Rob Van Helden Floral Design.

Holly Willoughby was delighted after recieving her royal flowers

Delighted Holly was quick to share a photograph of herself with her beautiful leaving gift, and she wrote next to it: "Well that’s goodbye to @thismorning for a little bit... beautiful flowers fit for a princess from the production team curtesy of Eugene’s wedding Florist @rvhfloraldesign Feel super spoilt!... will miss you all and look after my @schofe whist I’m away... love that silver... here are a few pictures from the show including my first and LAST bush tucker trial!!!!" Holly also posted pictures from her last day on the set, including one of her and Philip Schofield hugging, and another of her taking part in a mock bushtucker trial ahead of her Australian adventure.

Rob Van Helden Floral Design designed the flowers for Princess Eugenie's wedding

During her three weeks away from the This Morning sofa, Holly's seat will be kept warm by Rochelle Humes. A regular on the show, Rochelle revealed that she would be covering for Holly on Tuesday following weeks of speculation. Rochelle said to Phil during the big reveal: "I'll take good care of you, I promise. I'm excited that I can tell people now. There were rumours at the weekend and I didn't reply to any of my friends. Sorry! I'm doing it! Yeah, I'm excited!"

Phil replied: "I'm really looking forward to it, it's going to be fabulous! We'll have a great time." Rochelle teased: "I'll make sure I don't do anything naughty and there's something to come back to!" "There's always naughty things going on," laughed Holly, as Phil quipped: "I don't know what you mean."

