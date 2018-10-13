Robbie Williams broke his own rule to entertain royal wedding guests It sounds like it was a brilliant night for Robbie fans!

Robbie Williams was a very proud father on Friday morning as he watched his daughter Theodora fulfill her role as bridesmaid at the royal wedding, but he wasn't quite ready to give up his own spot in the showbiz limelight just yet. In a shock move, the singer treated guests by performing some of his classic hits at the after party, including the iconic wedding song Angels. What makes this extra-special is that Robbie had previously vowed never to publicly sing Angels ever again. In February, he told the Daily Star: "I have to hold myself together or I could cry at everything and look pathetic," before explaining: "There are people who put posters up before Angels about their mum or dad who died and I think 'Oh God, I am going to cry'. It did affect me." But it sounds like, with so much love in the air on a very special - and regal! - day, Robbie made an exception for newlyweds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Guests sang along with Robbie as he continued to entertain with more hits.

Robbie and Ayda dressed for the evening party

Celebrities and fellow guests certainly let their hair down at the reception, with many taking to Instagram to show just how much fun they had. Robbie's wife, Ayda Field, shared a photo of the pair dressed up and looking amazing at the black-tie evening event, along with the caption: "Celebrating the bride and groom on an evening of love and a lifetime of happiness… to Eugenie and Jack." In the early hours of Saturday morning, she posted another photo and joked: "Pooped from too much partying." It certainly sounds like the Williams' made the most of celebrating little six-year-old Teddy's role as bridesmaid, on the day that also marked her first public photographs.

Loading the player...

Other stars who partied the night away included Cara Delevingne, who shared a hilarious and totally relatable photo of her friends crashed out on the sofa asleep. The picture was taken by actress Liv Tyler who also attended the ceremony. Proving to be quite the photographer, Liv also snapped a sweet moment between Kate Moss, her daughter Lila Grace, Naomi Campbell and Demi Moor in the powder room. What a royally fun night!

