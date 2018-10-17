Prince Andrew shares new beautiful photos from inside Princess Eugenie's wedding reception Gorgeous flowers!

What a dreamy wedding! Prince Andrew has posted the most beautiful photos from inside his daughter Princess Eugenie's royal wedding. The Duke of York took to Twitter and Instagram, revealing the stunning floral arrangements that adorned St George's Hall in Windsor Castle – Eugenie and her husband Jack's first reception venue.

Andrew revealed: "The flower arrangements displayed during the wedding reception for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank last Friday at Windsor Castle were created using autumnal foliage from Windsor Great Park and biodegradable oasis, following the couple's autumnal theme and eco-friendly request." The Prince also thanked the florists, writing: "Thank you @SimonLycett, @paulthomasltd, John Plested, @Hilliergarden and @DAustinRoses for creating the beautiful arrangements."

Prince Andrew shared the photos on Twitter and Instagram

The photos show just how beautifully decorated the couple's venue was, with roses and peonies taking centre stage. Many fans replied on the social media posts, commenting on how "mesmerising" and "amazing" the autumnal arrangements were. Ahead of her October wedding, Eugenie spoke to British Vogue and opened up about how eco-friendly her big day would be.

The bride and groom opted for a stunning autumn theme

"It's been eye-opening. My whole house is anti-plastic now and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well," she said. Eugenie, 28, added: "It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."

Their reception was held at Windsor Castle

Jack and Eugenie, who have been together since university, tied the knot last Friday at Windsor Castle. They celebrated with a two-day affair, hosting a dinner and evening do on Friday night followed by a festival-themed bash in the grounds of the Royal Lodge on Saturday afternoon. Fun fair rides, including a carousel, and several drinks stations were set up in Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home.

