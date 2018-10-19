Who is Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell's boyfriend Anthony Quinlan? The couple have just confirmed their split to HELLO!

Sad news for Strictly Come Dancing fans - the curse has struck again. A representative for pro dancer Dianne Buswell has confirmed that Dianne and her boyfriend Anthony Quinlan have split. In a statement released to HELLO! they said: "Due to their busy schedules and the distance, they have separated but they still remain close friends." This is the second time this year that the couple have parted ways. Read on for everything you need to know about Dianne and her on/off boyfriend Anthony…

What does Anthony Quinlan do?

While fans will recognise Dianne as the fiery redhead on Strictly, who is currently paired with Joe Sugg, soap buffs will know her actor boyfriend Anthony from popular ITV show Emmerdale. Anthony has been playing the role of Pete Barton since 2013, involved in storylines including his character trying to kill his brother Ross. He is about to face more heartache after it was revealed that Ross will soon be leaving the village, years after the siblings made up.

Dianne and Anthony started dating last year

But Anthony, 34, first found fame on Hollyoaks. He played Gilly Roach in the Channel 4 soap from 2005 to 2011 and was nominated for 'Sexiest Male' at the 2010 Inside Soap Awards. Anthony also starred in Hollyoaks: The Morning After The Night Before and Hollyoaks Later in 2009. His other TV credits include Doctors and Jessica Frost.

How did Dianne Buswell and Anthony Quinlan meet?

The pair were reportedly introduced by Anthony's co-star Gemma Atkinson – also of Hollyoaks and Emmerdale fame. Gemma appeared on Strictly last year, dancing with Aljaž Skorjanec. She is now dating pro dancer Gorka Marquez.

The couple have split for a second time

How long did Dianne Buswell and Anthony Quinlan go out for?

Dianne and Anthony reportedly started dating in December 2017. The pair briefly split earlier this summer, with The Sun claiming that the long distance took a toll on their relationship. Dianne is based in London for Strictly while Anthony films Emmerdale in Leeds. At the time, the couple removed all photographs of each other from their respective social media accounts.

In August, just two months after their brief split, Dianne shared a photo of her other half, writing: "My man crush Monday..... Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday isssssss @anthonyquinny #mancrushmonday." Last month, Anthony revealed that his girlfriend had surprised him with a visit up north. "Had the best surprise visit/afternoon with my girl @diannebuswell thank you for coming all this way to see me (when you have a crazy busy schedule) it was the best even if only for a few hours x love u beaut," he wrote. Sadly, the couple have split for a second time, although they have not deleted photos of each other on social media.

