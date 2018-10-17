Emmerdale spoilers: Ross Barton's exit revealed as he plans to take this person with him? Your weekly spoilers from Monday 22 October to Friday 26 October

Emmerdale fans have been anticipating Ross Barton's exit storyline for the past few months, when actor Michael Parr revealed his plans to quit the ITV soap earlier in the year. And now it has been teased in the latest spoilers, but whether his plans go ahead smoothly (after all, this is a soap), is yet to be seen. Elsewhere, Chas and Paddy struggle as they say a heartbreaking goodbye to their baby daughter Grace at her funeral, while Bernice's affair is threatened to be exposed when she is confronted by Kerry. And after confessing to her role in Ross' acid attack, Debbie's future doesn’t look very certain as she is given some shocking news about her possible prison sentence.

Will Ross and Rebecca leave together?

Ross Barton to leave the village

After a series of events at the beginning of the week, Ross and Rebecca have a heart-to-heart about all the bad things that have happened to them during their time in the village. Ross then suggests that they leave Emmerdale and make a fresh start. But can he convince Rebecca to join him, and will it all go to plan?

The village comes together for Chas and Paddy

Chas Dingle and Paddy Kirk say goodbye to baby Grace

The villagers come together for Grace's funeral, and Chas struggles to cope at saying goodbye to her baby daughter. The grieving mum then confesses to Cain that Paddy had planned the funeral, leaving Cain concerned about Chas' faith in her daughter's funeral. When Paddy arrives, the pair head out to say their goodbyes and are overwhelmed to see everyone lining the streets.

Will Debbie go to prison?

Debbie Dingle worries for her future inside prison

After confessing to her role in Ross' acid attack, Debbie faces an uncertain future as she waits to hear her fate in prison. While she is happy at being told she has been given bail and can go home to see Sarah in hospital, Debbie worries when she hears that she could be looking at up to five years in prison.

It's only a matter of time before Daz finds out

Bernice Blackstock and Dr Cavanagh caught out

After planning on ending her relationship with Daz, Bernice's plans are put on hold when he tells her some bad news, causing her to instead comfort him rather than break his heart. Later, Bernice sneaks Dr Cavanagh into the salon, unaware that Kerry is already in there giving Jimmy a spray tan. When Kerry arrives at the Woolpack to see Daz already there, she realises that Bernice was with another man at the salon and decides to confront her. Will Daz find out the truth?

