Strictly Come Dancing curse strikes again as couple split up Sad news for Strictly Come Dancing fans!

The Strictly curse has struck again as professional dancer Dianne Buswell has split from Emmerdale actor boyfriend Anthony Quinlan. The dancer, who has been partnered up social media sensation Joe Sugg this year, embarked on a long-distance relationship with the soap star in 2017. A representative for Diane confirmed the sad news to HELLO! on Friday morning, saying: "Due to their busy schedules and the distance they have separated but they still remain close friends."

Dianne Buswell and Anthony Quinlan have split

It's believed that Dianne has "grown close" with her celebrity Strictly Come Dancing partner, YouTuber Joe. "Everyone on set's been discussing how close they’d become. It did not go unnoticed by Anthony," a source told the Sun. They added: "She's having a lot of fun with the show at the moment and is enjoying spending time with her dance partner Joe." In June, the Sun had claimed that Dianne, 29, and Anthony, 34, had previously parted ways due to their long distance relationship - with the famed-haired beauty spending most of her time in London for Strictly commitments, while Anthony is based in Leeds to film Emmerdale. The pair first started dating towards the end of last year when Gemma Atkinson - who appeared on the 2017 series of Strictly - introduced them to one another.

Exclusive: Claudia Winkleman reveals why she'll never cut her famous fringe

Loading the player...

The news of the split comes shortly after fellow contestant Seann Walsh was dumped by his girlfriend of five years, Rebecca Humphries. He was recently pictured kissing his Strictly partner Katya Jones during a night out, which also happened to be his then-girlfriend's birthday. Katya – who is married to Strictly choreographer, Neil Jones – and Seann were forced to make an apology after the incident.

GALLERY: Strictly pro romances through the years

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.