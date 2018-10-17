The big change Katie Piper has made after leaving Strictly Come Dancing Katie is embracing new beginnings

Katie Piper has been embracing her new-found confidence since leaving Strictly Come Dancing, and it certainly suits her! On Tuesday, the mother-of-two decided to make a change with her appearance, and took a trip to the salon for a new look. Katie posted a photograph of herself in the hairdresser chair on Instagram following the chop to showcase her new shoulder-length bob cut. "@jaybirminghamhair just gave me a make under!!! Chop chop! Short N Fresh #newhair," Katie captioned the post. Fans were quick to compliment the star on her new look by having their say in the comments section of her page.

Katie Piper looked fantastic with her new hair

One wrote: "You look so beautiful Katie," while another said: "Love it, you are incredibly beautiful." A third added: "Looks great! Love your eyebrows too." What's more, Katie had her hair styled by celebrity hairdresser Jay Birmingham. Other well-known clients include Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, former Strictly contestant Kelly Brook and Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

Katie later showed off her hair at the launch of her new book, Confidence the Journal

On Sunday night, Katie and her dance partner Gorka Marquez were the third couple to leave the show after a dance off against Charles Venn and Karen Clifton. Katie and Gorka danced the Jive to Why Do Fools Fall In Love in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition, but they unanimously decided to put Charles and Karen through after their Salsa to Use It Up and Wear It Out. When asked by host Tess Daly about her time on the show, Katie said: "I have taken a lot from this experience and it has all been really positive, and I’ll never forget this journey," before adding: "I feel really privileged to have been here and thanks for your advice and thank you [Gorka] for all the hours!"

Her dance partner Gorka gave a very emotional reaction, by saying: "Thank you for being such a wonderful human, because you know everyone knows how much you have been through and everything but to get the chance to know you and be working with you and get to know how strong you are, how always wanting to be better and improve. For me that’s my lesson and what I learnt from you."

