Ant McPartlin spends time with mum in Newcastle following Lisa Armstrong divorce – see exclusive photo The TV star looked happy and healthy in Newcastle

Ant McPartlin has been pictured out and about for the first time since his divorce from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong was finalised on Tuesday. The TV star was in high spirits as he enjoyed a spot of shopping with his mum Christine in Newcastle city centre, with a fellow shopper exclusively telling HELLO!: "He was really lovely with people and took his time saying hello to everyone that walked past, letting them take pictures with him. He was on his way into Cruise with his mam. He looked happy and healthy, bless him."

Ant has been in the spotlight this week after he and his ex-wife Lisa were granted a decree nisi. The court hearing at the Central Family Court in London lasted just 30 seconds, legally putting an end to Ant and Lisa's 11-year marriage. The pair confirmed their split in January after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006.

Ant was spotted shopping in Newcastle with his mum

TV presenter Ant has since found love with his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, who was the former couple's PA. According to MailOnline, the grounds of divorce are based on "unreasonable conduct" by Ant, who is said to have committed adultery while he was still married.

It was Ant, 42, who confirmed the couple's split in January. At the time, his representative said: "Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." It was also estimated that the former couple's divorce settlement could cost around £31million – half of Ant's £62million fortune – making it one of the largest sums paid out by a UK celebrity.

It's been a difficult year for Ant, whose divorce has made headlines. The much-loved presenter was also arrested and charged for drink-driving in March after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Richmond. Ant subsequently readmitted himself into rehab and sought treatment for his alcohol and prescription drug addiction.

