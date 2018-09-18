Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong 'relieved there's no more stress and drama in her life' Ant and Lisa confirmed their split at the start of the year

Lisa Armstrong has opened up about her year, revealing that she is feeling more content with herself now that Strictly Come Dancing has commenced. The show's makeup-artist has had a turbulent few months following her split from Ant McPartlin this year. Explaining how she has embraced her "second family" on the series, Lisa told Woman magazine: "I'm getting to hang out with new friends and it's like a second family." She added: "There's no stress or drama... I'm so happy to be there."

Lisa Armstrong has put her heartache to one side now that Strictly has started

Over the past couple of weeks, Lisa has been on hand to help the new cast, the professional dancers and the judges look their very best. It was revealed in June that she will be coming back to the show, and that her friends at Strictly are very much looking forward to welcoming her back into the fold at the end of the summer. A source at the time confirmed to HELLO!: "The Strictly team are looking forward to getting back together again and Lisa is an important part of that team."

MORE: Lisa Armstrong and Strictly's Janette Manrara unite for secret announcement

Loading the player...

Lisa, who split from husband Ant in January, has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on Strictly for 11 years. In 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community. After her split from the TV star, Ant was arrested for drink-driving in March. The following month, he pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £85,000 along with being sentenced to a 20-month driving ban. Ant has since found love again with the pair's former personal assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett. They have been pictured together, even enjoying a double date with Dec and his wife Ali Astall.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.