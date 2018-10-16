Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong will divorce today, as court hearing is confirmed The couple announced their split in January

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong will divorce today – Tuesday 16 October – it has been reported. A court hearing is scheduled at London's Central Family Court, according to The Sun, and the divorce is expected to take less than a minute to be finalised. The former couple announced their split in January, and will be granted a decree-nisi to end their 11-year marriage. It was Ant who shared the news that he was parting ways with Lisa, after months of previous speculation about their relationship.

Ant and Lisa announced their split in January

His statement read at the time: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."The presenter has had a tough time since, having been charged with a drink-driving offence and spent more time in rehab. He is continuing his break from work, with Holly Willoughby taking his place for 2018's series of I'm A Celebrity.

MORE: Former I'm a Celeb winner devastated that Ant McPartlin is missing this year's show

Loading the player...

Ant has since moved on with a new partner, former PA Anne-Marie Corbett. Makeup artist Lisa has remained strong and dignified throughout the divorce process, returning to work on both Britain's Got Talentand Strictly Come Dancing and continuing to support both Ant and Dec in their professional work. Back in June, she did share her sadness with fans at the news of Ant's new girlfriend, posting a series of heartbroken emojis on Twitter.

MORE: Lisa Armstrong looks unrecognisbale with short hair transformation – and fans love it!

The estranged couple were childhood sweethearts, and married in 2006. Grounds for the divorce are thought to include 'unreasonable behaviour' – including adultery – which Ant is believed to have admitted to. While it's taken some months to come to a suitable agreement, Tuesday's hearing will most likely be swift, and it's said the marriage will be over in seconds.