Lisa Armstrong looked happier than ever as she was spotted out and about in London, just two days after her divorce from Ant McPartlin was finalised. The makeup artist was pictured smiling from ear to ear, sporting a pair of cool, heart-shaped sunglasses, a leopard print coat, a navy top and a pair of white trousers.

She had made a TV appearance on Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two on Tuesday evening, a few hours after news of her divorce broke, but her makeup segment on the show was pre-recorded. Her outing on Thursday was the first time she had been pictured in public.

Lisa's divorce was finalised on Tuesday

Lisa and Ant officially ended their 11-year-marriage on Tuesday morning in a court hearing at the Central Family Court, which lasted 30 seconds. The pair confirmed their split in January after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006.

TV presenter Ant has since found love with his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, who was the former couple's PA. According to MailOnline, the grounds of divorce are based on "unreasonable conduct" by Ant, who is said to have committed adultery while he was still married.

It was Ant, 42, who confirmed the couple's split in January. At the time, his representative said: "Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." It was also estimated that the former couple's divorce settlement could cost around £31million – half of Ant's £62million fortune – making it one of the largest sums paid out by a UK celebrity.

