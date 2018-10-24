Fans praise Lisa Armstrong after Ant McPartlin divorce: 'You didn't break her' Lisa and Ant's divorce was finalised last week

Lisa Armstrong has received an overwhelming amount of support after her divorce from Ant McPartlin was finalised last week. The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist publicly thanked one follower who tweeted her a poignant quote that read: "She's been through hell and came out, an angel. You didn't break her, darling. You don't own that kind of power." A few days ago, Lisa thanked another fan who praised her for her work on Strictly. "Chin up chick! Your talent was wonderful last night on Strictly!" the fan wrote. "Thank you xx," Lisa, 41, replied.

Lisa looked happier than ever as she was spotted out and about in London last Thursday, just two days after her divorce from 42-year-old Ant was finalised. She was pictured smiling from ear to ear, sporting a pair of cool, heart-shaped sunglasses, a leopard print coat, a navy top and a pair of white trousers.

The couple were together for 23 years

Lisa had made a TV appearance on Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two on Tuesday evening, a few hours after news of the divorce broke, but her makeup segment on the show was pre-recorded.

Meanwhile, Ant was in high spirits as he was spotted for the first time since the divorce. He was pictured enjoying a spot of shopping with his mum Christine in Newcastle city centre. A fellow shopper exclusively told HELLO!: "He was really lovely with people and took his time saying hello to everyone that walked past, letting them take pictures with him. He was on his way into Cruise with his mam. He looked happy and healthy, bless him."

Ant and Lisa were together for 23 years, 11 of which they were married. The TV presenter, who has stayed out of the spotlight this year following his drink-driving arrest in March, has since found love again with the couple's former PA, Anne-Marie Corbett. Ant and Lisa were granted a decree nisi last week at a Central Family Court hearing in London which lasted just 30 seconds. Ant had announced the couple's split in January.

