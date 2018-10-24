Binky Felstead's daughter India has star role in Made In Chelsea wedding She made a surprise return to the show this week

Binky Felstead is currently enjoying single life after splitting from long-term boyfriend Josh 'JP' Patterson, and she made a special return to Made in Chelsea on Monday evening's episode to celebrate former co-star and best friend Louise Thompson's engagement. Louise - who became engaged to Ryan Libbey while filming the show in Los Angeles in August - had a very special request for Binky and her one-year-old daughter India. During her engagement party on the show, she asked Binky to be her bridesmaid before adding: "I would love if little tiny baby India will be a flower girl. I just think she'll be the absolute cutest, it gives me shivers thinking about it.'' Mum-of-one Binky enthusiastically replied: "That makes me so happy. She'll be on her best behaviour."

Binky and Louise hug at the enagement party

Not many details are yet known about Louise's wedding, Sophie Lomax, Head of Design at 77 Diamonds, revealed that Ryan designed and bought the ring with the help of Louise's brother Sam Thompson. She also opened up to HELLO! about how Ryan helped design the white gold and diamond ring, revealing: "Ryan chose a cushion cut diamond, as this is a brilliant cut meaning it is one of the most sparkly cuts, while being very soft and feminine with rounded corners. Louise's effortless style was always at the forefront of Ryan's decision, as he wanted something she could effortlessly wear with all of her outfits and jewellery."

Binky and JP split in September this year after being in an on-and-off relationship since they first met on Made In Chelsea in 2015. The couple announced they were having a baby in 2017 and Binky gave birth in June to little India, but they released a statement about their split just over a year later. It read: "We are still a family and India is, and will always be the absolute light of our lives however we have realised we are on very different paths at the moment although we still adore each other, we need to give each other the space to grow. There are no secrets and no one has been hurt in any way, we now move forward with love, friendship & a deep respect for one another and the family we are 100% committed to. We have been going through this privately for a while and we are now in a good place. We won't be commenting on this further. Lots of love, Josh & Binky xxx."

It's bound to be a beautiful wedding, and India will be an adorable flower girl!

