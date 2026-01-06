Louise Thompson shares 'complicated' baby news update - 5 years after birth trauma

Louise Thompson has admitted she feels "uncertain" as she shared plans for a second baby coming up to five years after a traumatic birth with her first child. The star welcomed son Leo-Hunter, whom she is raising with her partner Ryan Libbey, in 2021.

In a post on Instagram - in which Louise, 35, shared a photo of her other half, also 35, hugging their four-year-old - she revealed their decision to finally expand their family, but admitted that the process would be "complicated". The Made In Chelsea favourite has previously revealed how she almost died while welcoming her son via an emergency c-section.

Louise wrote: "All I want for 2026... Is a baby!." She continued in the lengthy caption: "Our fertility future feels so uncertain…today is the day that I (emphasis on I) finally feel ready to share my fertility journey… and I think that hammering all of this out on here (exactly as it pops into my head) will help me to process this whole…. process."

The star, who confirmed she is not currently pregnant, noted that "both Ryan and I FINALLY feel really well and truly ready to bring another child into the world". She added in the post - which has amassed more than 27,000 'likes' - that "I feel afraid about the future because the way in which we are going to be able to grow our family feels a little complicated".

Indeed, Louise has previously shared that she doesn't think she’ll be able to carry another child herself due to the health complications she was left with after her previous birth, during which she has shared that she lost 12 and a half litres of blood. She has since been diagnosed with lupus, Asherman's syndrome, suffered a second haemorrhage that required emergency hospitalisation, and has also had a stoma bag fitted.

Because Louise almost didn’t make it, she has also suffered with post-traumatic stress disorder and post-natal anxiety too. She told HELLO! in 2024: "I am actually doing really well. I’m definitely the best that I’ve been in the last three years and feel like I’m going from strength to strength. 2022 was a year of survival, 2023 was the year of fixing things, managing all the things in my life that had fallen apart, and 2024 has been a year of learning."

She continued: "I find that routine is important for me, even when every day is different, finding things that feel routine within the day. And I’ve slowly now started exercising again, after not having the space for it for a really long time, and I eat really well. I’ve always had to be careful about what I eat due to having an inflammatory bowel disease, and since having a stoma, every day’s a school day on that front, but I find eating well has a huge impact on how I feel, it definitely helps."