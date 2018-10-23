Holly Willoughby reveals clever trick to balance busy career with family life We can all do it!

Holly Willoughby is incredibly busy Monday to Thursday, fronting popular ITV morning show This Morning alongside her partner in crime Phillip Schofield. The star's schedule is also loaded on Wednesday evenings filming Celebrity Juice together with Keith Lemon and Fearne Cotton and soon she will travel to Australia to co-present I'm a Celebrity… Get me Out of Here!, so how does the mum-of-three manage her busy career with family life?

"It's not easy and there is no perfect recipe," Holly told HELLO! at an exclusive event celebrating Diet Coke's Because I Can campaign. "There really isn't. I think that I'm really lucky that I can sort of pull back when things feel too much so I know that I'm very blessed for that reason."

Holly Willoughby with her husband Dan

Revealing her recipe for success, the presenter, who will also present Dancing on Ice from January 2019, told HELLO!: "I'm quite strict with myself so when I'm at work, they are my work hours and I get a lot achieved in a small amount of time, like 'go go go, get it done, get it done' and then it's like 'bang home time - bye everyone!' and then the phone goes off and everything shuts down and I'm a mum.

"So I'm really strict, to the point where I probably drive everyone completely mad, but that's the way it has to be otherwise you don’t have a work/life balance."

The presenter is the ambassador for Diet Coke

And it seems the blonde beauty, who shares three children with her husband of 11 years, Dan Baldwin, Harry, nine, Belle, seven and four-year-old Chester, is really good at it, revealing that she has never regretted putting work before her family because "that's the one thing I won’t compromise on, having any regrets when it comes to the kids."

