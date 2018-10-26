Dr Ranj reveals the one thing that will make Holly Willoughby brilliant on I'm a Celeb Find out why Dr Ranj thinks Holly will be brilliant

Dr Ranj has opened up about how he thinks Holly Willoughby will fare on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, and revealed the one thing that people might not know about the This Morning presenter. Speaking to HELLO!, the Strictly Come Dancing contestant said: "She's brilliant. You know what, Holly is a lot more stoical than people think. She's very sensible and she's just gets on with things. I think she's going to be great entertainment, I think as a co-host of that show she'll be brilliant, she's the perfect choice for it."

He continued: "I'm super excited for her, I just hope they don't make her do any of the challenges or anything like that, because I know she's a bit squeamish sometimes, but she'll be great. She'll be good to watch, I look forward to seeing that." The 39-year-old also opened up about whether he would be interested in joining the show, and admitted that while he could handle sleeping outside, he hates bugs! "I would be fine with sleeping out and doing some of the physical challenges," he explained. "I don't mind rats, I don't mind snakes and things like that. I hate creepy crawlies, I just can't! Also, the eating challenges I think I would struggle with. I gag watching it sometimes, I'm not sure I could do that. But I don't mind a bit of gore, I don't mind a bit of guts – I just don't want to eat it!" Joking about skydiving into the jungle, he added: "I'll try everything once!"

This Morning presenters ready for Halloween

The TV doctor is currently performing on Strictly with his professional dance partner, Janette Manrara, and chatted about her teaching style. He said: "Janette and I have a really great relationship, we have a lot of fun but when it comes to training she's not mean, she's firm. And she pushes me as far as I can go, and she knows just how far to push me… If she didn't do that, I'd flake out."

