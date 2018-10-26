Inside Lisa Armstrong's 42nd birthday with Strictly friends - see pictures This is Lisa's first birthday without Ant McPartlin since their split

Putting the past year well and truly behind her, Lisa Armstrong made sure her 42nd birthday went without a hitch! The celebrity makeup artist, who recently divorced TV presenter Ant McPartlin, hosted a fun party, which was attended by her friends from Strictly Come Dancing who were tended to by some naked butlers. "Fun night celebrating with this one!!! @lisaamkup Happy Birthday to ya," wrote hairstylist Lisa Davey. Makeup artist Lydia Barnes added another snap with the words: "Celebrating the beautiful Lisa Armstrong's birthday. Love her."

Lisa Armstrong celebrated her 42nd birthday in style

Meanwhile, Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice marked Lisa's big day online, writing: "Happy bday to this beauty!!! @lisaAmakeup have the best day!!! Love ya," alongside a throwback photo of the pair. She replied with: "Thanks babe, see you later. X." Fellow Strictly pro Janette Manrara also paid a sweet tribute to Lisa, uploading a photo of the two friends. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @lisaamkup!!! Such a beauty and such a friend! Love you to bits! Mwwwwwww!!!" she wrote.

The Strictly makeup artist was surrounded by her loved ones

The birthday celebrations come just a week after Lisa and Ant officially ended their marriage. The former couple were granted a decree nisi at a Central Family Court hearing in London which lasted just 30 seconds on Tuesday 16 October. They confirmed their split in January after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006. The TV presenter has since found love with his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, who was the former couple's PA.

Lisa has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on Strictly for 11 years. In 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won the RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community. After her split from the TV star, Ant was arrested for drink-driving in March. The following month, he pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £85,000 along with being sentenced to a 20-month driving ban.

