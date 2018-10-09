Lisa Armstrong shows support to Seann Walsh's ex-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries Seann Walsh was recently spotted kissing his Strictly dance partner Katya Jones

Rebecca Humphries has received an outpouring of love from celebrities and Strictly Come Dancing viewers alike following her then-boyfriend Seann Walsh's cheating scandal. And one person who could empathise with her was Lisa Armstrong, who went through her own break-up from Ant McPartlin earlier this year. A fan has reached out to both ladies, praising them for how they handled their relationship struggles in the public eye. The tweet read: "@Beckshumps @lisaAmakeup I just wanted to say that you have empowered so many women recently. Whilst platitudes are nice to hear, it doesn't take away the pain you are both suffering. Please know, you have a whole bunch of friends in Twitterland who think you are amazing."

Lisa, who is the chief makeup and hair designer on Strictly, immediately "liked" the touching message. The past year has been a difficult one for Lisa, who confirmed her split from TV presenter Ant in January. The presenter has since found love with the couple's former PA Anne-Marie Corbett. On Monday, Rebecca posted a defiant statement in which she detailed Seann's betrayal. The comedian was pictured kissing his married dance partner Katya Jones in pictures released by The Sun over the weekend.

Seann and Rebecca were together for five years

Rebecca wrote: "Hello there, my name is Rebecca Humphries and I am not a victim. I wasn't sure whether to respond to events from the past week, but I feel the narrative has missed a couple of crucial elements that I would like to clear up." She later added that the photographs were taken on her birthday – and that she voiced her suspicions to Seann, but they were shut down. "He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/ nuts/ mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour," she said.

Responding to Rebecca's statement, Loose Women star Stacey Solomon wrote: "What a powerful, important message. You will help so many people going through similar experiences. You're amazing." To which Rebecca replied: "You're my hero Stacey." Actor Sam Claflin simply said: "Love you," while Carol Vorderman tweeted: "Rebecca.....you deserve the best....and your best is yet to come."

