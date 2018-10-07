Strictly's Lisa Armstrong poses with her two gorgeous boys - see the adorable picture Awww!

Strictly Come Dancing's head of hair and makeup, Lisa Armstrong, usually stays out of social media during the weekend, when she is incredibly busy transforming all of the celebrities and professional dancers taking part in the hit BBC dance show, but this weekend she took to Twitter and Instagram to share just how well she gets on with everyone.

Delighting fans, Ant McPartlin's former wife, shared an adorable picture of her posing with two of the show's professional dancers, Aljaz Skorjanec and Giovanni Pernice. The picture, which shows the three posing together whilst Lisa adds the final touches to Aljaz's 'Roger Rabbit' look, was captioned: "My gorgeous boys!! @AljazSkorjanec @pernicegiovann1 #strictlyatthemovies #lovemyjob xx".

Giovanni was quick to react to her tweet, and also showed off how well he and Lisa get on. "We love ya babe !!!!!" he wrote back on the picture.

Lisa's tweet comes hours after the MUA was praised by many for her skills following Saturday's Movie Week show. The 41-year-old helped give all most of the contestants and dancers a complete makeover. Kate Silverton was a stunning Jessica Rabbit, Stacey Dooley was a hilarious Minion, from the film Despicable Me 2, and even the boys' makeup was incredible, with Graeme Swann transforming himself into a very convincing Spider Man.

"Yes even Bruno gave a [round of applause] to the makeup, stylists and wardrobe team. I can't believe how you transform everyone," a fan told Lisa. Another one said: "@lisaAmakeup Blown away by the make up and costumes on tonight's @bbcstrictly well done to Lisa and the team #amazing". A third one wrote: "Costumes and make up are outstanding this week. Makes the show for me, thanks all for the stellar efforts".

