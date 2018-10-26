Lisa Armstrong parties with Strictly Come Dancing friends on 42nd birthday She was surrounded by her loved ones

Lisa Armstrong put her divorce behind her as she celebrated her 42nd birthday earlier this week. The makeup artist partied with her Strictly Come Dancing pals and other loved ones on Thursday, hinting at her plans on Twitter. Pro dancer Giovanni Pernice marked Lisa's big day online, writing, "Happy bday to this beauty!!! @lisaAmakeup have the best day!!! Love ya," alongside a throwback photo of the pair. She replied with: "Thanks babe, see you later. X."

Fellow Strictly dancer Janette Manrara also paid a sweet tribute to Lisa, uploading a photo of the two friends. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @lisaamkup!!! Such a beauty & such a friend! Love you to bits! Mwwwwwww!!!" Janette wrote.

Pro dancer Giovanni Pernice wished Lisa a happy birthday

Ant McPartlin's ex-wife has worked on Strictly for 11 years; her current position is head of hair and makeup. Lisa's birthday celebrations come just a week after she and Ant officially ended their marriage. The pair were granted a decree nisi at a Central Family Court hearing in London which lasted just 30 seconds on Tuesday 16 October. Ant had announced the couple's split in January.

Lisa finalised her divorce from Ant last week

Ever the professional, Lisa has been focusing on her work. Her legion of fans have supported her on Twitter, praising her for her creativity. Last week, one fan tweeted: "The costumes, hair & makeup, music, singers, the awesome production, the judges, equally make the show as good as do the dancers." Another told Lisa to ignore the haters, writing: "Chin up chick! Your talent was wonderful last night on Strictly! X."

Behind the scenes with Janette and Lisa:

This Saturday, viewers will be treated to some incredible hair and makeup looks as the dancers take part in Halloween Week. Seann Walsh and Katya Jones will perform a Viennese Waltz to I Put A Spell On You by Screamin' Jay Hawkins, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton will Tango to the Doctor Who theme and Dr. Ranj and Janette will perform a Jive to another Halloween staple, Monster Mash.

