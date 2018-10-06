Radiant Lisa Armstrong cuddles up to Giovanni Pernice in rare backstage Strictly snap The hair and makeup team are busy preparing for movie week

Lisa Armstrong has posed for a sweet backstage snap with Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice, as she prepped him for Saturday night's Movie Week on the BBC dance show. Also in the photograph is Strictly's lead hairdresser Lisa Davey, who posted the happy shot to her Instagram page. The makeup and hair team are no doubt very busy as they prepare the entire cast for the big night, which sees both professionals and celebrities dress up as everything from Minions to Spiderman!

Image: Instagram @lisadaveyhair

Giovanni will be performing as Danny Zucco from Grease with partner Faye Tozer, who of course will be Sandy. Lisa captioned the post: "Busy day.... @bbcstrictly#movieweek #hairandmakeup @lisaamkup @pernicegiovann1." It's rare to see a shot backstage before the show, but Lisa teased her followers with plenty more snaps on her Instagram Stories, showing off the elaborate hair looks.

Makeup artist Lisa looked glowing as ever as she beamed at the camera, showing off her flawless makeup-free complexion. It looks like she's decided to keep her blonde hair for now, despite taking to her own social media on Thursday to ask her followers if she should go back to brunette or not. "Wednesday selfie!! #bigquestion #stayblonde #orgobackdark?" she wrote.

Lisa asked her fans for hair advice on Thursday

Janette Manrara was quick to comment, "Love you blonde!!" but the rest of Lisa's fans were split down the middle – so it's no wonder she's decided not to change it for now. "You have such a beautiful face whatever your hair colour and it's lovely that you have a lot of support from your loyal female followers," one wrote.

Strictly's Movie Week is set to wow its millions of viewers on Saturday night, with the show teasing a big Harry Potter-themed group performance and all the couples performing larger-than-life numbers from the likes of La La Land, Aladdin and Dirty Dancing. We can't wait to watch, and see all the amazing hair and makeup!