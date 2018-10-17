Strictly's Katya Jones posts about Seann Walsh for first time since kissing scandal The pair have been working hard in rehearsals

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones had been regularly documenting her training sessions with celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh on Instagram until the pair were caught up in a kissing scandal two weeks ago. Since then, both Katya and Seann have chosen to keep a low profile on their respective accounts. However, on Wednesday, Katya took to Instagram Stories for the first time since the media storm to post a photo of Seann in the dance studio with a pink guitar around his neck. The pair are set to be dancing the Quickstep on Saturday, and Katya joked in a caption: "No guitars have been smashed YET."

Katya Jones was back to business as normal as she posted about dance rehearsals

On Saturday night's Strictly, there was no mention of Katya and Seann's kiss as the show went on as normal. HELLO! columnist Brendan Cole commented on the decision, writing: "I can't believe they didn’t make some mention to the elephant in the room – let’s face it, it’s the reason the show would have had massive ratings and the reason Strictly has been on everyone’s lips all week. I suppose, the bottom line is that it happened, they made a big mistake and have apologised for it, so it is time to focus on the job."

MORE: Everyone who has been hit by the Strictly curse

Brendan added: "Under the circumstances I think Seann and Katya danced quite well – I don’t know how they got any dancing done last week with the media attention they had, it must’ve been very hard to focus, so to produce an alright dance was impressive. It wasn’t amazing. The judges were nice to them but maybe under the circumstances that’s probably all that could happen."

Loading the player...

Brendan Cole is HELLO!'s Strictly columnist

Seann and Katya came under criticism from the public after pictures and video were published in The Sun­ – showing the pair kissing passionately, dancing and laughing after an evening together after a few drinks. It later emerged that the photographs had been taken on Seann's ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Humphrie's birthday. The pair since broke up, with Rebecca posting a defiant letter on Twitter revealing her side of events. Seann and Katya later appeared on It Takes Two in a brief interview to address the kiss and apologise again.

READ: Brendan Cole gives his verdict on Strictly Come Dancing in week 4

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.