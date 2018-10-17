Craig Revel Horwood reveals why Katya Jones is to blame for Strictly kiss The Strictly judge didn’t hold back!

Craig Revel Horwood is much-loved for his honest opinions when it comes to the Strictly Come Dancing contestants abilities on the dance floor, and on Wednesday's Loose Women, he didn't hold back when he was asked about that much-talked-about kiss. Former Strictly contestant Ruth Langsford wanted to know what Craig made of Katya Jones and Seann Walsh's kissing scandal, to which he replied: "Katya shouldn’t have allowed it to happen, as a teacher snogging the student." Craig then went on to add that as professionals, they had no choice but to go back out and face the music, comparing the scenario to an office party.

Craig Revel Horwood opened up about Katya and Seann's kiss

"I thought they were brave to come back not he show and do their 'Dance of Shame' as I put it. If you snog someone at the Christmas party like you shouldn’t have, like your boss, you have to turn up on Monday even if there are imprints on the photocopying machine," he joked. Craig continued: "You have to face the music and dance. They did and I’m glad they did."

During his appearance on the show, Craig also opened up about his the death of his father, which he talks about in his new autobiography. He said: "He was an alcoholic and an abusive one and he went on rampages with a shotgun. It was interesting to see him buried and how one copes with that. There is dealing with the grief with someone who you loved, who you also loved to hate, or hated to love." On not going to his funeral, he added: "I couldn’t go to the funeral as I was headliner at panto and I didn’t want to let people down. But I sang I Did It My Way, as it ends the entire panto and it was my father's favourite song. Every night I just thought of him, when he wasn’t drunk he was absolutely lovely and adorable."

Craig blames Katya for the kiss

Later on in the interview, Craig's face lit up when he was asked about his new boyfriend, Jonathon. "He is fabulous and I love him, he is absolutely gorgeous and adorable. And yes, he is 20 years younger," he said as a photograph of the pair looking loved-up appeared on the screen behind the panel.

