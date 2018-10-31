CLON --- Strictly Come Dancing's Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell address those romance rumours Dianne Buswell recently confirmed her split from Anthony Quinlan

There's no denying that Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have grown close during their time on Strictly Come Dancing - their chemistry is part of the reason they've made it through to the grand final. After pictures emerged showing Dianne heading to Joe's flat after a long day of training earlier in the series, the pair added fuel to romance rumours. In a video shared on social media sensation Joe's YouTube page, the pair poked fun at the rumours, with Joe saying: "We're getting the video in early this week, check us out. It's the end of the week and we’re already smashing it out. Go team Joanne. As you can see, Dianne and myself. We’re in my house."

Showing off his sense of humour, he joked: "Dianne's round my house, I can’t believe it. That can only mean one thing, Dianne's round my house for a YouTube video, it must mean we're going out with each other." Dianne, who had recently split from boyfriend Anthony Quinlan at the time, added: "It must mean that. Hello, boyfriend." Joe then remarked: "If a girl comes round a boy's house for a YouTube video, definitely boyfriend and girlfriend."

And the speculation didn't stop there. A few weeks later, Joe dropped a major hint on This Morning that he was dating Dianne. Speaking to Philip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, while Dianne was sat right next to him, the YouTube sensation insisted that the pair are "too busy" for anything but rehearsing and performing for the BBC show. But when quizzed by host Phillip about the dating rumours, Joe smiled and coyly said: "Here we go! Do you know what, it's so nice, I've met such a good friend in Dianne." Leaning forward Phillip remarked: "And…?" Laughing, Joe replied: "We haven't got time to think of anything like that! We're so busy dancing." Phillip then probed: "Is that a no?" To which Joe said: "We're so busy dancing! We haven't got time!"

In the following Strictly show, Bruno Tonioli commented on the chemistry between the pair after they performed a romantic Viennese Waltz at the start of the show. He said: "You're irresistible, you're adorable to watch. Your connection with your partner is so caring. So gentle, so sweet." While he made these comments, he embraced fellow judge& Shirley Ballas and pretended to kiss her. Even host Tess Daly called their routine 'passionate' and romantic'. Joe and Dianne looked very coy after the comments and the audience burst out in fits of knowing giggles.

In a final romantic gesture before the final, Joe kept his promise to Dianne and dyed his hair red. He had said at the start of the series that he would dye his hair the same fiery colour as his dance partner if he made it to the final.

