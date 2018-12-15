Janette Manrara shares behind-the-scenes peek at Michael Buble's Strictly rehearsals Michael will be singing on the biggest show of the series

Christmas crooner Michael Buble is set to delight viewers on Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing final, and fans have been treated to a sneaky glimpse of him in rehearsals. Professional dancer Janette Manrara shared a video on Twitter with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec as they mess around with Michael before the evening show, and captioned it: "Oh yes..... this is happening tonight!!"! In the video, Michael joined Janette and Aljaz, saying: "We're rehearsing together, we're a team. I'm tired just watching you guys, honestly, I think I'd have a heart attack if I danced with you. We'll kill it tonight" This pretty much confirmed that Michael will be sticking to singing on the night, rather than attempt dancing!

See the full video here

Fans were very excited at the video, with one writing: "Oh my! Aljaz it has to be a duet with Michael. I’ve heard you sing and you would compliment each other beautifully," while another gushed: "Michael and Aljaz I may just keel over *smelling salts anyone* either that or I would ramble." A third said: "Amazing and exciting! Can't wait!"

Michael's special appearance on the show comes after he shared a heartfelt message to HELLO! readers, thanking them for all the support he and his family have received this year. Michael, whose five-year-old son Noah battled cancer, starred in our video to help us count down to Christmas. With just 11 days to go, Michael told his fans: "I wanted to tell you all that I love you, I really love you. I thank you for all you've done for me and my family, and I want to wish you and all of yours a very Merry Christmas."

He'll be performing on the biggest Strictly show in the series - the grand final. Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev and Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice will all dazzle with three dancers, but only one couple can take home the new Glitterball Trophy. Tune in to find out who...

