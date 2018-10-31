Strictly's Janette Manrara shares the perfect loved-up picture with Aljaz Skorjanec The Strictly couple married in 2017

Both Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec enjoyed a night off from Strictly Come Dancing training, with the pair joining their fellow co-stars at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday. And it seems the couple, who have been married since 2017, only had eyes for each other as Janette shared the most loved-up Instagram snap of the pair. "My love," she simply wrote alongside the picture which saw both professional dancers staring at one another. Janette, 34, looked absolutely sensational in a stunning satin gown by Kolchagov Barba, while her handsome partner put on a dapper display in a tailored three-piece suit.

The Strictly stars are a huge hit with the viewers. They have been together for seven years, and became engaged in 2015 before tying the knot two years later. The couple are both currently working hard to win this year's Strictly, with their dance partners Kate Silverton and Dr Ranj Singh. It's been an exciting time for them, since Aljaz has become a first-time uncle. Speaking to HELLO! on Friday, the pro dancer revealed how delighted his family are after his sister welcomed a daughter, called Zala. "Little Zala is my biggest fan," he gushed.

When asked if being an uncle makes him want kids of his own, Aljaz replied: "Yes it does [make me feel broody]. I've always been broody but I can't wait to meet her [Zala] actually, more than anything." He added: "I can't think of myself if I'm broody or not broody, I just can't wait to meet her… I love kids." Aljaz's sister Lara gave birth earlier this month, and the TV star has been gushing about her ever since. "She's the first [grandchild] in the family - so it's even more special," he continued. "It's a bit weird calling my mum and dad, grandma and grandpa."

