VIDEO: Soprano Laura Wright on her upcoming wedding and being inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The star performed Invincible at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened the Invictus Games in Sydney last month, they were joined by a guest who hit all the right notes - soprano Laura Wright. To rousing cheers from the packed arena, the Suffolk-born singer took centre stage to perform Invincible, the uplifting anthem she composed for the Games' inaugural competition in 2014.

"It felt truly special," 28-year-old Laura told HELLO! at the Park Hyatt Sydney Hotel, after posing against the iconic backdrop of Sydney Opera House for our exclusive photoshoot. "The whole experience was a bit of a whirlwind, but to be here and to perform my own song was something I'll never forget. Invictus is about strength and hope and I could feel that emanating from the thousands who had come to watch.

"It was an honour to perform for Harry and Meghan, too. No matter how often I have sung in front of the royal family, I'm completely overwhelmed each time."

Since winning BBC Radio 2's Chorister of the Year Award at the age of 15, the chart-topping soprano, who has performed at sporting events such as the Grand National and the British Grand Prix, as well as the opening of every Invictus Games, has become a firm favourite with the royal family.

And like Harry and Meghan, Laura will too be marrying the love of her life this year. The singer and her personal trainer fiancé Harry Rowland, whom she met six years ago at their local rugby club, will be marrying in a romantic festive ceremony before Christmas in Suffolk.

"I'm hoping there will be a dusting of snow to make the day even more magical," she tells HELLO!

