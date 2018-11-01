Candice Brown welcomes new family member following wedding The Great British Bake Off winner surprised her social media followers

It's been a very exciting year for Candice Brown, who recently tied the knot to tree surgeon Liam Macaulay in a star-studded ceremony. And now, the newlyweds have added a new addition to their family! Candice took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to reveal that they had adopted a new pug dog from Wales, called Albus. Candice shared a photo of herself in the car on the way home from collection the adorable puppy, and wrote on the photo: "Nobody gust, we drove to Wales to Many Tears Rescue to adopt Many!! Now known as ALBUS. You may have seen him on @thismorning last week, we love him." Candice also posted a photo of her Pomeranian dog Sybil and wrote: "Sybil is happy to be a big sister!" Albus had recently featured on This Morning in a segment about dogs looking for a new home. The adorable puppy - who is blind in one eye and has three legs - has now got a loving home with Candice and Liam.

Candice Brown has welcomed a new dog into her family

Candice and Liam are now the proud owners of three dogs, with pug Dennis making up the trio. Dennis and Sybil were among the guests at the couple's wedding, who had travelled by car with the couple to the venue. "They are our babies," Candice previously told HELLO!. Other guests at their wedding, which took place at Château de Varennes in Burgundy, included Candice's former GBBO friends. What's more, the Bake Off class of 2016 made the couple's 12 wedding cakes.

READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals her festive home makeover to HELLO!

Candice now has three cute dogs

READ: Princess Beatrice surprises with quirky Halloween costume

The TV star first met Liam in the bar where he was working while studying for a degree in arboriculture. He proposed in 2017, a year after almost 16 million people watched Candice crowned the winner on The Great British Bake Off, which he had encouraged her to enter. "He had to eat pavlova for breakfast and dinner when I was practising recipes," she said. But for Liam, nothing was as sweet as the moment he saw his beautiful wife-to-be walking towards him in her strapless duchess satin gown. "There was no way I was going conservative on my wedding day," Candice said, who stunned in a satin gown by Monique Lhuillier from Browns Brides for her special day.

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.