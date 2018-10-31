Victoria Beckham scares fans with impressive Halloween transformation That is one creepy mask!

Fresh from their holiday in Australia to attend the Invictus Games, the Beckhams are back in London and getting in the spooky mood to celebrate Halloween. Perhaps most shockingly, Victoria looks to have got into the spirit the most by scaring fans with her creepy costume. The mum-of-four shared a photo of herself wearing a killer bunny mask, complete with a menacing smile and blood-smeared fur! She wished her followers a Happy Halloween, and they were quick to comment that she'd turned into Scary Spice for the evening! One even joked that it's the biggest smile they've seen Victoria give!

Victoria in her scary mask!

The Halloween celebrations continued at the Beckham household, as the fashion designer and former Spice Girl took part in pumpkin carving with Romeo and Cruz. She shared her own attempt (admittedly, it wasn't too impressive...), before posting photos of Romeo's and Cruz's pumpkins (which were ever so slightly better!). She captioned the shots with "Getting ready," and "Never too old to carve pumpkins." Romeo also shared another terrifying photo of himself dressed in costume and standing outside the front door of their house which was decorated with pumpkins and a giant skeleton - this gave fans a sneak peek at their gorgeous front doorway, too.

Romeo outside their house

The family have just spent some quality time together in Sydney, with dad David sharing lots of photos of trips around Sydney his boys - including a trip to Harbour Bridge for incredible views of the city, while Victoria took little Harper along to the salon to get their nails done, where Harper picked up a magazine to read with her mum on the front cover. There's never a dull moment with this fabulous family!