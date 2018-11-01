Melinda Messenger and Warren Smith reveal wish to have baby together The TV presenter revealed her family's plans

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine in December 2016, Melinda Messenger and her boyfriend Warren Smith reveal their wish to have a baby together. The couple of three years have four children from previous relationships – and Melinda tells HELLO! they would love to have a new baby brother or sister. "All the kids are desperate for Warren and I to have a child together and it's certainly something we've talked about a lot. Warren's very keen, too, she says. "I would love to, but there's no escaping the fact that, even though I keep myself fit and healthy, I would be an older new mum and that does worry me." And the couple are also considering another big life change, too: marriage, having already looked at rings.

"I love Melinda and what label our relationship has doesn't matter to me, but I do think it would be lovely to be husband and wife and I know it's something the kids want," he said. Melinda has three children from her first marriage while Warren has a 15-year-old son. And the couple say they are looking forward to spending their first Christmas Day together as a blended family in the home they share.

"We're so excited about this Christmas because last year my kids were with their dad and Kaylum was with his mum, so even though we had our own celebration, this will be the first time we’ve all sat down for Christmas dinner on Christmas Day in our own home," beams Melinda. "We all went out to buy the tree the other day and it made my heart so happy, watching them all chatting away as they selected the best one. The friendship and love our children have developed for one another is just gorgeous to see. They are a really strong little pack and that’s not something either Warren and I have forced."

Though that’s not to say there haven’t been challenges. Melinda and Warren’s relationship was still quite new when Kaylum, who has two younger stepbrothers in America, came to stay with them. "He came to spend the summer with us," says Warren. "And during that time, it was clear he was at a point in his life where he needed some stability because his life in the US had involved quite a bit of moving around. Having Kaylum live with me was something I’d wanted for a long."

With three teenagers in the house already, though, it was never going to be a completely smooth transition, but they got their in the end, Melissa says. "Initially they felt a little displaced. It had always been Morgan, then Flynn, then Evie, and suddenly there was another teenager in the mix and that had kind of shaken up the order of things," says Melinda. "We’ve all been finding our feet, that’s the nature of stepfamilies – but we’ve come through the other end and the payback is tenfold."

Melissa has also wanted a big family, amd the star reveals that the of adding a new baby into the mix excites, but also terrifies her. "I would love to, but there’s no escaping the fact that, even though I keep myself fit and healthy, I would be an older new mum and that does worry me," she says.

Warren and Melissa met on The Jump, where Warren trained Melissa, and Warren opened up about his hopes to fit in time to ski with his royal friends while out in Verbier, where his main Warren Smith Ski Academy is based. "It’s not like them to miss a season, that love for being out in those mountains is too strong," he says with a smile. "I’ve become really close to those guys actually and they are the most amazingly warm and generous people. The Duke of York is a super technician. He skis in our academy jacket and quite often stops groups of our pupils on the slopes to give them tips. It’s funny seeing their faces, going, 'Wasn’t that Prince Andrew?' Both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are really good and confident on snow and their mum, Sarah, has skied for years so has a lot of mileage behind her." Prince Harry, is also among Warren's royal friends, who he describes as "absolutely fearless."

