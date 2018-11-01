Stars join Europe's biggest charity street collection for WW1 Centenary year Alfie Boe was among stars helping to raise money for the cause

More than 2,000 collectors have hit London's streets in aid of the Poppy Appeal. London Poppy Day, which took place on Thursday, is the largest one-day street collection of its kind, with volunteers including uniformed personnel from the Royal Navy, the Army, and the Royal Air Force, as well as veterans and supporters. The aim of the day is to raise £1m in a single day for The Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

Alfie Boe performed to raise money

This year's Poppy Appeal will mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, and the Legion is aiming to raise £50 million in total to support the Armed Forces community. There are collections taking place across London at 56 tube and railway stations in London, and stars including Jo Brand and Shane Richie are among those who can be heard on public address systems across the tube network encouraging Londoners to join in and give money to the important cause. Singing legend Alfie Boe and TV presenter Levison Wood will also be helping with collections.

Levison Wood was among the collectors, who are hoping to raise £1m

Speaking about the special day, Magician Lance Corporal Richard Jones said: "It's been fantastic to see so many Londoners come out and show their support for London Poppy Day today. We're hoping to raise a record breaking £1 million pounds across the capital, which will help the Legion provide life changing support to our Armed Forces Community. It's not every day you see serving personnel out of on the streets of London, so it's been a real honour to take part and give people the chance to say thank you to our Armed Forces."