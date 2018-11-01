Stacey Solomon's sons delight fans after dressing up as women for Halloween What incredible costumes!

Stacey Solomon's sons are such good sports! The Loose Women panellist convinced her two sons, Leighton and Zachary, to dress up as women for Halloween this year so that they could be the famous trio of witches from Hocus Pocus. Stacey led the way as Bette Midler's famous character, Winnifred, while her sons were dressed as Sarah and Mary, played by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the hit movie. Looking the part in a bright orange wig and purple dress, Stacey explained the reason behind their costumes in a video on Instagram, telling her fans that it had always been her "dream" to dress up as Bette Midler's character.

Stacey Solomon's children dressed as the Hocus Pocus witches with her for Halloween

The former X Factor finalist said: "It's always been my dream to be Bette Midler in Hocus Pocus, so today, I'm fulfilling that dream." Joking that she had "no friends" to play her two sisters from the film, she continued: "I don't have any friends to be my sisters, so I have two people who have to do everything I say. And they can be my sisters. Come on sisters!"

Stacey dressed as Bette Midler's famous character Winnifred

Stacey's two sons then appeared in the clip in their outfits, and later were seen getting into character on Instagram Stories, where they sang and danced with their mum. Fans were quick to praise Stacey's creative outfits and her sons for being good sports and going along with her choice of costume, rather than their own choice which was to be skull troopers. One told her: "You're a funny and wonderful mummy and person," while another said: "Aww Stacey you are such an amazing mum!" A third added: "Goals. Just love you."

Earlier in the day Stacey had dressed up as Cousin Itt from The Addams Family on Loose Women. The TV star was joined by her co-hosts Andrea McLean as Morticia Addams, Jane Moore as Gomez and Nadia Sawalha as Uncle Fester.

