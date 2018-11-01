Emma Willis' children show off artistic skills in cute new photo The Voice UK's family look to have had a very happy Halloween!

Like many parents on Halloween, Emma Willis pulled out all the stops to keep her children entertained for the celebration, which included a spot of pumpkin decorating. The Voice UK presenter was impressed with their talents, and posted a photograph on Instagram to show the finished creations by Isabelle, nine, Ace, seven, and two-year-old Trixie. "Not quite to the standard of @rochellehumes but I love my little pumkins' pumkins. Happy Halloween folks," Emma wrote besides the picture. As well as stars and a lot of paint and glitter, the three pumpkins impressively had long eyelashes carved into them, resembling Emma's own Eyelure range, which she named after each of her children.

Emma Willis' children got into the Halloween spirit

Emma and her husband Matt Willis are huge fans of Halloween, and enjoyed dressing up for a charity event ahead of 31 October. Emma looked almost unrecognisable in her costume as she and Matt went as "ghoulish twins in tuxedos." The mum-of-three donned a long, black wig with a choppy fringe and dramatic makeup to match her husband's. Emma's fans were quick to comment on her look after she shared a photo of the pair on Instagram. One wrote: "You even make a stunning goth!!!! There is literally not one single look that you can't pull off." Another follower wrote: "Wow you really suit long hair," while one fan joked, "me on a bad hair no makeup kinda day."

Emma is a doting mum to three children

It's been an exciting year for Emma and Matt, both in their professional and personal lives. While Matt has been praised for his performance on stage in the West End Little Shop of Horrors show, Emma was applauded in September for her interviewing skills during the punch gate scandal on Celebrity Big Brother. The couple also celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in July, and marked the special occasion by renewing their vows in front of their friends and family. Guests included Rochelle and Marvin Humes, Tom and Giovanna Fletcher and Fearne Cotton; McFly even reunited on stage for the occasion, much to the delight of everyone there.

