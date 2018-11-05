Strictly's Neil Jones sets pulses racing with cheeky Instagram snap: see photo It was a hit with Strictly fans to say the least…

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Neil Jones celebrated his colleague AJ Pritchard’s birthday in the best possible way on Monday, by sharing a cheeky shirtless photo of them alongside Gorka Marquez backstage at the Strictly live tour. The 35-year-old, who is married to Katya Jones, set pulses racing with the Instagram snap, which showed the group striking a pose while wearing matching black trousers and leather arm cuffs.

"I was trying to find a pic of just myself and @aj11ace but it was quite hard as he normally only likes himself in his pics," Neil wrote. "Anyway HAPPY BIRTHDAY AJ I hope you have a great day with lots of gifts and party games. I hope you all enjoy this birthday post."

Neil Jones shared this photo to celebrate AJ Pritchard's birthday

It’s safe to say Neil’s followers were very happy with the birthday message, with many sharing their appreciation in the comments. "When is your calendar out?" one asked. "Most certainly cheered me up this post," another wrote. A third said: "On behalf of all your female followers, thank you for this pic."

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Neil, after his wife Katya was spotted kissing her celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh on a night out. While Seann has since split from his girlfriend of five years, Rebecca Humphries, Katya has insisted her marriage is as strong as ever and said she even believes herself and Neil are ready to start a family together.

Neil is married to fellow Strictly star Katya Jones

Katya said that she would like to take time off from the show to have a baby, and hopes that Neil will be given a celebrity partner. She said: "I would love to have a baby in the near future, definitely. In a perfect world, Neil will hopefully get a partner on Strictly and he can stay on the show. Then I can go off and have our baby, and come back again afterwards. It's very hard if you think about it." Katya continued to add that there was never going to be a right time for her to have a baby, but that both her and Neil "talk about it a lot."

